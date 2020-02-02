New to town? Welcome Wagon wants to say hello

Are you NEW to the community of Mississippi Mills in the last few months?  Boxes unpacked and ready to learn all about this wonderful area? WELCOME WAGON CANADA has a local representative pleased to visit your home with a basket full of local civic information along with beautiful gifts and valuable coupons from businessfolk in the area.  No cost to you AND a warm, friendly welcome to our historic, beautiful & cultural area.

Call 256-3314 or email cklickermann@hotmail.com to arrange for a visit at your convenience!  

