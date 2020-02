Shrove Tuesday community pancake supper at St. Paul’s Anglican Church

70 Clyde St. Almonte

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

Pancakes (gluten-free too), sausages, baked beans, maple syrup and tea, coffee or milk

Adults – $5.00 per plate, children under 10 free

A fundraiser for the Lanark County Food Bank.

Still the best pancake supper bargain in Lanark County!