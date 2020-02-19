MacDOWALL, Ranh Thi

In hospital at Ottawa on Monday, February 17, 2020. Ranh Thi MacDowall (nee Nguyen) of Smiths Falls. Beloved wife of the late Donald MacDowall and dearly loved mother of Tam (Tammy Rose). Grandma of Andy (Jasmine), Cassandra (Tyrone). Great-grandma of 6.

There will be a graveside Service in Auld Kirk Cemetery in the spring.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

127 Church St. Almonte, ON (613) 256-3313

Condolences/Donations/Tributes: www.crgamble.com