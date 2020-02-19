The Hub’s Rebound Has Expanded — Upcycling and Recycling just got Thriftier!

The Hub’s Rebound at 79 Bridge Street in Almonte has expanded its space to provide a bigger and brighter shopping experience for donated gently used furniture, small appliances, household decor, electronic items and much more. Find exceptional value in our ‘Historical Deals’ room for collectibles, antiques and vintage items to bring unique and interesting treasures to your home. An entertainment room is now set up so you can test CDs, DVDs, and LPs before you take them home to enjoy!



Proceeds go back to our community:

Our inventory is changing constantly and when you buy from The Hub’s Rebound, you become part of our community effort to raise funds to support programs and services in our area. At the same time, over 70% of material sent to landfills can be diverted so you are helping to protect this beautiful planet of ours and ensure a cleaner future for generations to come.



You’re invited Thursday, February 20:

Come join us to celebrate our expanded store on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm at 79 Bridge St. We will have coffee and cake for you to enjoy while you shop!