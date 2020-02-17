The LT is a community bus service provided by Lanark Transportation Association.

Lanark Transportation Association is a not-for-profit that connects people with life-enhancing support and services. In 2018 they launched a new program called “Ride the LT”. A community bus service provided for the low fee of $2 per person. This 1-day a week service provides an affordable transportation option to residents for shopping, banking, errands or simply to get out of the house and into the community.

“Ride the LT” currently runs weekly from Lanark Village on Tuesdays and within the Town of Carleton Place on Wednesdays. Early in May 2020, they will be extending their service to include a one day a week bus in Mississippi Mills.

This will be a fixed-route service with stops across Mississippi Mills & Carleton Place. Riders will need to register with Lanark Transportation in order to book a place on the bus. There will be organized stops to catch the bus; however, if getting to those stops is a challenge pick-up at your home can be arranged.

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills is assisting Lanark Transportation in determining what route will be most beneficial for our residents.

Please complete this short survey before March 23rd, 2020.

Paper copies of this survey can be picked up at the following locations: Clayton General Store – 2862 Tatlock Rd Clayton, The Pakenham Library (128 MacFarland St.) Almonte Old Town Hall (14 Bridge St. Almonte) The Almonte Library (155 High St. Almonte) Mississippi Mills Municipal Office (3131 Old Perth Rd.)

If you have questions, please contact:

Tiffany MacLaren, Mississippi Mills

Community Economic & Cultural Coordinator

613-223-3810

tmaclaren@mississippimills.ca