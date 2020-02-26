This recipe from Air Fryer Perfection makes a lovely salad or side dish with grilled fish or meat. Roast the peppers in an air fryer, on the grill, over the direct flame of a gas burner or under the broiler. Peel and slice, then toss with a balsamic vinaigrette, fresh mozzarella, toasted pine nuts and fresh basil.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for a balsamic vinegar with no sulfites added. Make sure the fresh mozzarella is additive-free and that the pine nuts do not contain preservatives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 large or 4 small bell peppers (red, orange and/or yellow)

2 tbsp (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp (15 ml) balsamic vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper

2 oz (57 g) fresh mozzarella cheese, torn into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces

2 tbsp (30 ml) torn fresh basil

1 tbsp (15 ml) pine nuts, toasted

Preparation:

Trim ½ inch (1.25 cm) from top and bottom of bell peppers. Using paring knife, remove ribs, core and seeds and discard. Arrange bell peppers in air-fryer basket on their sides. Place basket in air fryer and set temperature to 400 degrees F (204 C). Cook bell peppers until skins are brown and wrinkled and have collapsed, 25-30 minutes, flipping and rotating the peppers halfway through cooking.

If not using an air fryer, cook the peppers on a grill, over direct flame or under the broiler.

Transfer bell peppers to bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let steam for 10 minutes.

Whisk oil, vinegar, garlic, 1/8 tsp (0.6 ml) salt and 1/8 tsp (0.6 ml) pepper together in serving dish. Uncover bowl to let bell peppers cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, peel peppers and discard skin, then cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) wide strips. Add bell peppers and mozzarella to bowl with dressing and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with basil and pine nuts and serve. Serves 2-3.

From Air Fryer Perfection