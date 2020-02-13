Robert Yaremko — obituary

Yaremko, Robert George

Born in Hamilton, Ontario December 6, 1937, passed away unexpectedly at the Almonte General Hospital February 20th, 2020. Robert attended public school and high school in Hamilton, Ontario. While studying at McMaster University he met Pamela Allen who became his wife of 57 years. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, his children Simeon and Tanya and his daughter-in-law Lori. Robert will be remembered for his love of storytelling and his prolific volunteering in his local Almonte community. Donations in his name can be made to the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre.

