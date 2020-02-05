Roberta Ashby — obituary

ASHBY,

Roberta

Peacefully at Fairview Manor on February 4, 2020.

Roberta Ashby (nee: Morrow)

of Almonte in her 91st year.

Predeceased by her first husband, George MacFayden and her 2nd husband, Morley Ashby. Predeceased by her only son, Ronald. Survived by her daughter-in-law Sheila MacFayden. Proud Gramma Ashby to Sarah (David).

Predeceased by 12 siblings, Margaret, Peter, Frances, Marion, Emmy, Ethel, Beatrice, William, Loretta, Esther, Albert and Florence. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews.

Family and Friends are Invited to the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

On Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM. A Private Family Service will be held in the C. R. Gamble Chapel. Spring interment Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com