‘Speakers Series’ kicks off at Pakenham Horticultural Society

Pakenham Horticultural Society kicks off 95th year with 2020 Speakers Series

The Pakenham Horticultural Society was established in 1925 and has been serving the community for 95 years with gardening know-how, beautification projects, plant sales and their Junior Gardeners program. Please help us celebrate the 95th anniversary of this great garden club, by attending our 2020 Speakers Series. You can attend any session as a visitor for free. If you decide you would like to join the garden club, annual membership is a mere $15 per person or $25 per couple. Members enjoy not only the Speakers Series, but also three friendly flower shows, plant sales, and Garden Tours. PHS fully supports the Pakenham Junior Gardener Club, where the future gardeners of tomorrow learn skills needed to grow both flowers and vegetables. We believe the number one reason people join our garden club is to meet other gardeners and share experiences. So pick a lecture that interests you and pop by to join us!

February 19 – Scott Sigurdson (Indian Creek Orchard Gardens), “My Recovery from Permaculture: A lighthearted discussion of what worked and what didn’t using new-age farming techniques.”

Indian Creek Orchard Gardens is an intimate organically managed micro-farm. They favour low tech, natural, cultural and biological practices over chemical and heavily mechanized ones. Some of what they are attempting to do is tried and true, a lot of it not so much. Every day in the garden is a lesson.

March 18 – Lis Allison (Pine Ridge Studio and Gardens), “Fascinating Ferns”

Learn about the wonderful and under-appreciated world of ferns, and how to use them in your garden. Over the past 18 years on her patch of land on the Carp Ridge, Lis Allison has developed gardens around the buildings, put in trails through the woods, and developed an extensive collection of ferns. She has also produced beautiful pottery, all of it inspired by the natural world around her.

April 15 – Rebecca Last (Master Gardener and NRCan Gardening for Wellness Coordinator), “Plant Guilds: Taking Companion Planting to the Next Level”

This presentation will encourage you to think in terms of modifying your conventional gardening strategies to begin creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that will become more productive and result in less work overtime. Building on the principles of permaculture, it explores examples of plant guilds, connection, natural patterns, and zones.



All talks will be held at St Andrews United Church Hall, 2585 County Rd29, Pakenham. Start time is 7:30 PM for more information please contact pakenhamhort@gmail.com or check out the website at www.gardenontario.org