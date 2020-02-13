Spring is coming, buy your alameda tree now

Readers will recall our earlier story about the tree-lined ‘alameda’ that will begin planting along the rail trail in Almonte this spring.

If you expressed interest in buying a tree for this beautiful addition to downtown but haven’t paid for it yet, please stop by Baker Bob’s with a cheque.

Here’s the current status of the project:

Ed Lawrence and Ron Ayling have sourced and ordered 90 trees for delivery in May. We have the base cost of the trees covered with what has been received so far but we now need to make sure that we have the costs of trucking, ground prep with some clean soil, and donor plaque covered. We have a grant application in to cover some benches, clean up, and landscaping.