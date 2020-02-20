Stephen Pierce Hill

February 15, 1947 – February 18, 2020

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital, surrounded by his family. Steve, son of the late Joyce and Bob Hill, leaves behind his wife, Jane, children Patrick (Erin Connelly), Kate (Tyler MacEachern), and Robert (Raelyne Dopko), and grandchildren Emma, Liam, Harper, Leo and Max. Steve’s family was his greatest joy.

Born in Almonte, it was in high school that Skinner developed his love of drumming, for which he won provincial and national awards. He played in drum corps in Arnprior, Carleton Place and with LaSalle Cadets, and with the Almonte Legion Pipe Band. A career in the engineering field led to the creation of his own firm.

He loved playing sports, including hockey, fastball, golf, basketball, and skiing. Steve’s greatest creative passion was art. He loved to paint landscapes, using acrylics. Many of Almonte’s historic buildings were captured in pen and ink drawings. He continued to paint at Granite Ridge, and recently had a showing of his art. Steve lived with MS and dementia for over 20 years, yet never lost his irreverent sense of humour. Steve loved having a good time and would strike up a conversation with everyone.

We will be remembering Steve on Saturday, February 29 from 2 – 5 p.m. at C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel, Almonte. We hope you’ll bring stories and happy memories to share. Thank you to the staff on Heritage at Granite Ridge in Stittsville for their care and kindness over the past 11 years, with special thanks to Jen. We also want to thank Dr. Cote and the staff on C4 at the Queensway Carleton Hospital for their compassionate care, Donations to CHEO or to a charity of your choice may be made.

