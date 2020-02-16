Carebridge Community Support’s monthly Supper Social is happening at the Almonte Legion on Tuesday, February 25 at 6 pm.

New menus so come out and join us for a hearty meal and meet new people, catch up with old friends, no dishes to wash and after supper: sit back and enjoy the entertainment.

Our February menu is:

Soup

BBQ chicken

Rice pilaf

Brussel sprouts

And a delicious strawberry rhubarb pie with ice cream for dessert!

Yum!

Cost is $12.00 per person

After supper, we have musical entertainment with Betty Ann Bryanton who will entertain with some jazz, swing and all kinds of great music to get you up and moving on the dance floor.

Space is limited for this event so call to book your seat as early as possible by calling Carebridge Community Support at 256-4700