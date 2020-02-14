On Thursday Lanark OPP were called to investigate a suspicious package at the Almonte Post Office after an employee came into contact with a substance inside a mailbag. The post office was closed to the public for several hours and officers, specially trained in hazardous material response, were called to assist.

The investigation into this incident ultimately concluded that there was no risk to the health or safety of the public. The substance caused a non-life-threatening allergic reaction to one person at the scene. The post office branch was re-opened to the public shortly after the investigation concluded.

The Lanark County OPP would like to thank to the Mississippi Mills Fire Department and the Lanark County Ambulance Service for their assistance.