Textile Museum announces new fibre and textile art award

MVTM announces a new fibre and textile art award – apply now!

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum (MVTM) is proud to launch the first KDS Fibre and Textile Art Award, to recognize excellence in fibre and textile art. It’s been created as a showcase of the most current and versatile approaches to fibre as a medium. In order to profile the breadth of the craft, not one, but three award categories are in place to celebrate the work of emerging and established women artists aged 50 and over.

The contest is open to all Canadian female artists over 50 who have produced artwork in the last two years with fibre or textile as the principal element. Each entry should include up to three images along with a brief description of each artwork along with a one-page CV.

All submissions will be juried by a committee. Selected artists will be awarded in one of three categories: established artist, $3000; mid-career artists, $1500; emerging artist, $500. Winners will be notified by the summer of 2020. And as if winning wasn’t enough, an awards gala will be held later in the year along with an opportunity to have their work on display at the museum in the near future.

MVTM curator Michael Rikley-Lancaster says, “What an honour to launch this award as both part of the 35th anniversary of the museum and the 25th year of Fibrefest. And what a double honour to do so because a private donor wanted to establish, and fund, an award to empower female artists. It’s a great way to give back to the textile arts community and to show the support for the type of art and craft that is so fundamental to all that has made the museum the dynamic place it is today. All of us – staff, volunteers, artists – are grateful for this gift and challenge.”

Are you ready to take the plunge? Entry fee is $40 and you have until Friday, March 20, 2020 to send in an application – just get onto the MVTM website for more details and make the magic happen!

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is in the annex of the former Rosamond Woolen Company in Almonte, Ontario. Constructed in 1867 this National Historic Site of Canada features a blend of the old and new, all related to the history of the Mississippi Valley and the textile industry. Visit, become a donor, become a volunteer – our history is your history!

For more information contact the curator, Michael Rikley-Lancaster, curator@mvtm.ca, 613-256-3754.