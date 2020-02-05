‘The Ten Collective’ third annual exhibit, April 4-5

The Ten Collective

Third Annual Exhibit of New Paintings

Saturday & Sunday | April 4-5, 2020 | 10am-5pm

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum | Almonte

The show will feature artwork in a variety of styles in acrylic, oil and mixed media,

with a selection of paintings for sale.

The Ten Collective artists: Charles Spratt, Lily Swain, Amelia Ah You, Jill Halliday, Rosemary Leach, Katherine McNenly, Maria Moldovan, Marina May Raike, Kaija Savinanen Mountain, Eileen Hennemann

The Ten Collective will mount the third exhibit of all new paintings in the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum in Almonte, Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days. Parking and admission to the show and museum are free.

To read the TTC blog, learn about the artists and the show, visit https://www.thetencollective.com/

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Eileen Hennemann | 613-316-6599 | thetencollective@gmail.com

“The overwhelming success of the last two shows and the demand for our work convinced us to mount a third exhibit this year,” said The Ten Collective founder, Eileen Hennemann. “We are very excited about sharing our work with each other’s networks and about holding the exhibit once again in a National Historic Site of Canada ~ the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum ~ in Almonte.”