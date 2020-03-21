Home Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – March 21, 2020 Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – March 21, 2020 March 21, 2020 - 7:00 am by Diana Filer Why do we have seasons? From what is the liqueur Sambuca derived? Who is the highest-selling woman in art? Which North American city’s name is, in English, ‘The Meadows”. Since when have medical quarantines existed? RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 14, 2020 Diana’s Quiz – March 14, 2020 Answers to Diana’s Quiz, March 7 2020 LATEST An act of kindness from two local teens March 21, 2020 - 5:07 pm Carleton Place Nursery offers safe way to buy gardening supplies March 21, 2020 - 4:25 pm ADHS wins gold medal at Skills Competition March 21, 2020 - 2:53 pm Returning from abroad? SELF-ISOLATE IMMEDIATELY March 21, 2020 - 1:02 pm UNSUNG HEROES: Grocery store workers March 21, 2020 - 9:47 am FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow