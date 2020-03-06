The ADHS junior boys are your 2020 EOSSAA basketball champions!

Back row: Coach Kevin Lee, Gabriel Della Foresta, Sam Robinson, Andrew Killeen, Jeremiah Della Foresta, Gabe Powter, Aidan Boisvenue, Ben Dyck, Coach Anna Barr

Front row: Jensen Langlois, Kyle James, Griffin Lee, Joe Watters, Jacob Duckworth

They won their first two games of the tournament on Tuesday, February 25th in Cornwall, 79-18 vs. St Lawrence Secondary School (Cornwall) and 66-38 vs. St. Joseph Catholic High School (Renfrew), which took them to the gold medal game vs. Académie catholique Ange-Gabriel. The boys dug deep and played an amazing game as a team to win 69-44, capturing EOSSAA gold.

Top scorers of the tournament were Jeremiah Della Foresta with 69 points and Gabriel Della Foresta with 50 points. Jeremiah Della Foresta and Gabe Powter had the most the rebounds, Griffin Lee led in assists and steals, Ben Dyck led in blocks, and you could probably hear the bench (and the parents) cheering from Almonte.

Congratulations to all players on a remarkable season and a fantastic win. We are so proud of you and we can’t wait to see what you do next year at the senior level!