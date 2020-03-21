Almonte District High School Construction Technology students attended the Eastern Ontario Skills Competition in Cornwall on Feb. 25 and came home with a gold medal.

Will Lowry, Mitchell Palmer, Brandon Quinn and Liam Silverson competed in the Team of Four Building competition winning gold and qualifying for the Ontario Skills Competition in Toronto originally scheduled for May 4-5. They were given five hours to construct a garden shed following a specified plan. Working together as a team, they were the only ones to complete it. The Ontario Skills Competition is the largest in Canada and they would have been competing against 30+ teams from around the province.

As things have progressed with the Covid19 health crisis the Provincial Competition has been cancelled, preventing these young men from moving on. This is one of many disappointments so many students are facing today, particularly in their grade 12 graduating year.

ADHS congratulates Will, Mitch, Brandon and Liam on this wonderful accomplishment.

Joe Irvin

Construction Technology Teacher

Almonte DHS