Mayor Lowry just posted this on Facebook:

{HELP NEEDED}

I’ve spoken with the administration at Almonte Country Haven and they need help with supplies. Do you have gloves, masks, gowns, hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes to provide?

If you can help, please contact Carolyn at cdellaforesta@omniway.ca or 613-256-3095 x222.

#InThisTogether