To help prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made some changes at Almonte General Hospital, Fairview Manor and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital. We want to ensure the safety and well-being of patients, residents, staff and physicians.

Patient and resident visits are not permitted at this time. Exceptions may be made on compassionate grounds. In Almonte, obstetrical patients may bring one support person with them.

Everyone coming to the hospitals will be required to use the main entrances or the Emergency Department entrances (for emergencies and obstetrical patients). Mandatory screening will take place.

“We know that family members are an important part of the healthcare team,” noted Mary Wilson Trider, President & CEO “We look forward to welcoming visitors back as soon as possible.”

At Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor, family and friends can send virtual cards through our website at http://www.almontegeneral.com/ecards. At CPDMH, you can send an email to info@carletonplacehosp.com and it will be delivered to your loved one.

Pre-booked tests, clinics, rehabilitation and surgery will be reviewed on a regular basis. All patients will be notified if scheduled appointments change.

For the latest updates about Coronavirus, please visit the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit website at www.healthunit.org. For the latest updates on what we are doing to keep patients safe, please visit our websites at www.almontegeneral.com/coronavirus and www.cpdmh.ca/coronavirus.