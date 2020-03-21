On Monday, my friend Nancy Deschenes and I discovered that in-dining at Equator’s had been cancelled, understandably so.

We decided to have a “physical distancing” picnic down by the boat launch at Metcalfe Park. While we two seniors sat far away from each other and chatted in the sunshine, two young lads drove in. They were maybe 17 or 18 and very sweet.

Each of us received a red rose for the prime reason of them wanting to be kind. We were astounded and very pleased.

Thank you! That memory brightens an otherwise worrisome time in our collective lives.

Laurette Lafleur