Answers

  1. Duncan McCue is Anishinaabe, a member of the Chippewa First Nation of Georgina Island in Lake Simcoe.
  1. March 1st is the first day of spring based on temperatures, while the Spring Equinox, usually on March 20 or 21st, is based on astronomical calculations.
  1. St John, New Brunswick, is Canada’s oldest incorporated city, incorporated in 1785.  Samuel de Champlain first landed in its harbour in 1604.
  1. The Bellini, a cocktail of a sparkling white wine such as prosecco and peach puree, is named after the Italian Renaissance painter Giovanni Bellini.
  1. Barcelona is the largest Mediterranean cruise ship port.

