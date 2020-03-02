Answers
- Duncan McCue is Anishinaabe, a member of the Chippewa First Nation of Georgina Island in Lake Simcoe.
- March 1st is the first day of spring based on temperatures, while the Spring Equinox, usually on March 20 or 21st, is based on astronomical calculations.
- St John, New Brunswick, is Canada’s oldest incorporated city, incorporated in 1785. Samuel de Champlain first landed in its harbour in 1604.
- The Bellini, a cocktail of a sparkling white wine such as prosecco and peach puree, is named after the Italian Renaissance painter Giovanni Bellini.
- Barcelona is the largest Mediterranean cruise ship port.