by Diana Filer

1. The Chrysanthemum Throne is the throne of the Emperor of Japan.

2. St Patrick was born in Roman Britain, probably in 327 AD. As a teenager, he was captured by Irish pirates, who took him to Ireland to work as a slave.

3. There are 17 syllables and 3 lines in a haiku..

4. In the Koran, Jesus is considered one of the greatest prophets, along with Mohammed, Noah, Moses and Abraham. Belief in All Prophets, referring to these 5, is fundamental in Islam.