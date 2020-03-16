by Diana Filer
1. The Chrysanthemum Throne is the throne of the Emperor of Japan.
2. St Patrick was born in Roman Britain, probably in 327 AD. As a teenager, he was captured by Irish pirates, who took him to Ireland to work as a slave.
3. There are 17 syllables and 3 lines in a haiku..
4. In the Koran, Jesus is considered one of the greatest prophets, along with Mohammed, Noah, Moses and Abraham. Belief in All Prophets, referring to these 5, is fundamental in Islam.
5. A thirst trap is a very provocative social media post, designed to attract the attention of all who open it.