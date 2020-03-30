by Diana Filer
- Doug Coupland, Canadian author and artist, popularized the phrase Generation X, first used by Hungarian photographer Robert Capa in 1954
- Bandleader Benny Goodman played the clarinet.
- Almonte was named for General Juan Almonte, who had been involved in border skirmishes between the USA and Mexico, at a time when Canada was also concerned about possible border skirmishes with the USA. The town became Almonte officially in 1855.
- Canada’s new Ambassador to the United States is Kirsten Hillman, who has been the Acting Ambassador for several months.
- The phrase ‘hair of the dog’ stems from at least the 16th century.. When people were bitten by dogs that were rabid, the idea was that if hair from that dog was used on the wound, it would aid in a cure for that individual’s rabies.