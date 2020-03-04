The BAD news is we have had to change our programme for a third time this season due to circumstances beyond our control. We think that’s unprecedented in the history of Almonte in Concert, and we apologize to our subscribers, season ticket holders and our wider audience for the inconvenience.

Now for the GOOD news! Our hard-working Artistic Director Maureen Nevins has once again wrought her magic and replaced the performer who regretfully had to cancel (percussionist Anne-Julie Caron) with gifted cellist Blair Lofgren, who, together with pianist Akiko Tominaga, will deliver what promises to be an outstanding programme entitled:

“Landscapes and Literature”

on the evening of Saturday, March 7, 2020

at Almonte Old Town Hall.

Get your tickets online or in-person at Mill Street Books (52 Mill Street in Almonte).

Adults: $35

Students: $15

We would love to see you there marking our 40th anniversary season in 2019/2020