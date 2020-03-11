Editor’s Note: We’ve received this (slightly delayed) note thanking the community for its outstanding support of the annual Christmas stockings for adults program.

I want to thank everyone for the wonderful support we received for this year’s Food Bank Christmas stocking drive.

More than ever, through the community’s interest and help, we were able to give a stocking to everyone who was registered at the Lanark County Food Bank-The Hunger Stop. A remarkable, record-breaking number of stockings came in just in time for Christmas 2019 … 405 STOCKINGS! This actually exceeded the number required but rest assured that the remaining stockings have been saved for next year and their contents stocked on the shelves so the abundance can be shared. What a way to start the New Year!

This community’s caring, shown by the donation of so many special toiletries for men and women, brought about heartwarming stories from recipients who told us they had never had a stocking before. Some cried upon receiving this unexpected gift and thanked us, saying how much they appreciated what we do through the Christmas Stocking Exchange.

A big Thank You to the wonderful community that supports us throughout the year.

Sandra Schappert

Christmas Stocking Drive Coordinator