Jackson,

Donald (Billy)

Passed peacefully on March 11, 2020, in his 89th year. Husband of the late Lorraine (Driscoll). Survived by Children Donna (Coghill), Donald Gautier and Sister Norma. Predeceased by siblings John, Ruth, Irene, Eunice, Percy, Helen, Louis, Leslie, Barkley, Beverly, and by parents Arthur and Rosabelle Jackson. Will be missed by his niece Carole and nephew Alan, who were entrusted with Billy’s care over the past few years. Memories of Billy will also be cherished by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Special thanks to Dr’s and Staff at the Country Haven Long Term Care Home in Almonte, and his many years with Dr. Roger Drake of Carleton Place. At Billy’s request, there will be no visitation or service. Interment will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Billy may be made to the Almonte Country Haven.

