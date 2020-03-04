Haw

Ronald (Bob)

Peacefully, on Monday, March 02, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette (nee McMullen). Loving father of Linda and Jim (Marilyn). Cherished Grandpa to Walker, Carly (Tony) and Nick.

Dear brother of Richard and sister Bev. Bob served in the Royal Canadian Air Force from 14 February 1950 to 28 February 1970.

A celebration of life will be held upstairs at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 240, 100 Bridge St., Almonte, ON on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of

C. R. Gamble

Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

127 Church St. Almonte, ON (613) 256-3313

Condolences & tribues: www.crgamble.com