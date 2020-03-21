Carleton Place Nursery is accepting phoned-in orders for seeds, soil, pots and even some starter herb plants. Customers can phone in and we will put their order in our parking lot pick-up zone.

We have started an online store as well.

We are closed to walk-ins but we are keeping busy making sure our staff and crops are healthy.

We know most seasoned gardeners are ready to start sowing seeds but perhaps in light of our current situation novice gardeners may want to try something at home while “socially distancing” and also get a garden started for what could still be to come.