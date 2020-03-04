St. Andrew’s United Church invites everyone to their annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Tuesday, March 17 at 5 pm.

Entertainment by the Clyne Brothers will begin in the church at 5 pm. with supper to follow in the church hall. The Clynes have been entertaining at this event for 12 years and will be joined by musicians Mark Hannah and Grant McFarlane. The audience always enjoys the friendly banter of these brothers and their mix of country, gospel and Irish tunes are always sure to please.

Supper will include our now famous delicious Irish stew, salad, homemade buns and pie.

To reserve your tickets for this event call Gail at 613-259-5410 or Feryn at 613-259-2010. Tickets are $20.00 and must be purchased in advance.

115 Clarence St, Lanark