Notice to the clients of Evelyn Wheeler Professional Corporation

Due to the safety concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID 19 virus, the office of Evelyn Wheeler will be closed to the public until further notice.

I will continue to communicate with clients by email and by phone. Any deliveries may be placed in the mail slot at the side of my building at 38 Mill Street, Almonte.

With the ability to serve clients by FaceTime, Skype, email and courier, the need for physical attendance at the office during this difficult time will be eliminated.

At this point, I foresee no delay in closing the real estate transactions that are presently scheduled. Arrangements will be made for picking up keys and for the delivery of funds.

If you have an appointment booked, you will be contacted by a staff member and arrangements for the completion of your work will be discussed.

This is an unprecedented situation and I appreciate your patience and understanding. The health and safety of clients, staff and members of the public is my first concern.

I look forward to seeing clients in the office once the danger of the virus spreading has passed.

You may continue to contact my office at 613-256-4444 or by email at info@evelynwheeler.com.

Home Hospice temporarily suspends all in-person home visits

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is committed to serving our clients, a group that has been identified by Health Canada as being part of the population most vulnerable to COVID-19. To protect our clients, our volunteers and our community, HHNL has temporarily suspended all in-person home visits. Our visiting volunteers will, however, continue to provide support to our clients and their caregivers by reaching out by telephone. Bereavement support for our existing HHNL clients/ families will be provided by phone support as needed. We will continue to reassess this approach as we monitor developments regarding the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, including the latest guidelines and information from Health Canada, the Ontario Ministry of Health and our local Public Health Unit.

Our Facebook messages are intended to keep the public up to date and our Coordinator of Volunteers and Relief RN will continue to communicate privately as usual with all of our current HHNL clients/ families and visiting volunteers. Don’t hesitate to reach out by telephone to our Coordinator of Volunteers by email at Allison@hhnl.ca or by phone at 613 406 7020 if you are alone, unwell or simply wish a friendly phone call. [Do not contact us via Facebook]. Our Nurse Visiting Volunteer Coordinator and Relief RN remain available by telephone to help you find palliative resources or just for a friendly phone call. You are not alone.