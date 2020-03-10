Sunday, March 22 from 10:00 to 14:00

At Curious and Kind, 12B Mill Street, Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0

Join Rosa Stourac McCreery to explore the playful spirit of Clown. This workshop is designed to be an accessible, joyful and undaunting entry into the world of Clowning, and its use as an approach to life, to activism, and to performance, without having to be codified by the painted face, big shoes and other tropes of ‘Clown’.

Games and exercises will lead to individual and group improvisations, and to exploring potential structures for clown ‘scenes’ or ‘routines’. The aim is for you to leave having been introduced to, and enjoying/loving your ‘inner’ clown…the one that has been hiding there all along, and with ideas for how and when your clown can come out to play within your work/practice.

Facilitator Rosa Stourac McCreery has an Irish Canadian mother and Austrian father and is currently based in the North East of England. She is a performer, director, aerialist and cultural activist.

She trained at Middlesex University and Cardboard Citizens, London; RESAD (Real Escuela Superior de Arte Dramatico de Madrid); Jacques Lecoq International Theatre School and the Centre for Theatre of the Oppressed, Paris; and Theatre for Living, Vancouver.

Rosa has been a Clown Doctor for 13 years in hospitals in the NE of England, including the renowned transplant unit at the Freeman Hospital. She performed a one-woman clowning show in libraries and schools all over the region.

Her performance work has included dance theatre, new and devised plays, outdoor theatre, theatre for children and young people. Her work has taken her to South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, Italy, Canada (Toronto), Ireland as well as around the UK. She worked with street children in Senegal and Ghana, and she co-founded and ran Dynamix, a centre for extreme sports, street arts and performance in Gateshead for many years.

Recent projects have included: facilitating Forum Theatre workshops with women veterans, and directing the plays that were generated for Workie Ticket Theatre Co’s ‘Women Warriors’ project; and directing 10 new pieces of writing developed through a pioneering mental health project ‘Waving not Drowning’ for Bread and Roses Theatre Co. in Donegal, Ireland. She is currently Regional Co-ordinator and Associate Artist for Cardboard Citizen’s NE Cardboard Camp. (Cardboard Citizens make theatre with and for homeless people.)

Notes for participants

There will be a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 12 for Clowning for Performers, so reserving early is a good idea. 18+, no upper age limit! Participants should wear clothes that don’t restrict movement.

The workshop is aimed at all kinds of performers: actors, dancers, stand-ups, story-tellers, performance artists, mimes, magicians, comedians, circus performers, and at writers who perform their work or write for performance, directors, singers and musicians who are interested in hilarity as well as harmony, and students, teachers and facilitators. It’s also suitable for activists, and people who in one way or another speak/perform in public, whatever form that takes.

There will be a half hour break, a range of teas, coffee and snacks will be provided, you are welcome to bring a packed lunch.

Pay What You Can!

The suggested workshop fee is $50-$75. Don’t let cost put you off, if that’s too steep, Danielle at Curious and Kind has reserved some pay-what-you-can spots. Register and pay for the workshop at www.curiousandkind.ca.

If you have any questions about the workshop, email Kathleen at kath@kathmc.com, or call 613 838 4201.