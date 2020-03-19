Many of our valued customers have not been able to do their usual maple shopping at Fulton’s this year. We have ways we can help with that:

Drive-by shopping:

Saturday, March 21- Sunday, March 22, 2020 / 10 am – 2 pm Please pull your car up to the Maple Shoppe door and a member of our team will meet you to take your order. We will provide you with a sanitized pin pad to process credit card or debit payment. No cash will be accepted.

Call 613.256.3867 or email info@fultons.ca to place your order:

We will process your credit card over the phone and chat further about pickup or local delivery options.

Visit the Online Store to view all our products and make your list ahead of time.

All buildings at Fulton’s are now closed. Thank you for supporting Fulton’s Pancake House & Sugar Bush!