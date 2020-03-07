Home Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz, March 7 2020 Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz, March 7 2020 March 7, 2020 - 1:55 pm Questions 1. Who is Sasha Suda? 2. What kind of plane is the DHC-2? 3. How many countries are now in the European Union? 4. Who is the leader of the Bloc Québécois? 5. The flowering gum tree is a variety of what? RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Answers to Diana’s Quiz, February 29 2020 Diana’s Quiz, February 29 2020 Answers to Diana’s Quiz, February 22 2020 LATEST “Painting an Irish Landscape or Seascape” with Blair Paul, March 21 March 8, 2020 - 6:52 am Studio space coming up at Carriageway on Mill Street March 7, 2020 - 4:51 pm Report on March 3 Council meeting March 7, 2020 - 4:39 pm Diana’s Quiz, March 7 2020 March 7, 2020 - 1:55 pm Moe Hans — obituary March 6, 2020 - 5:56 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow