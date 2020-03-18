Hey Millstone team!

We just wanted to pass along an exciting message from the roastery: Our Drive-thru is now open!

To continue to serve our community safely and responsibly, Equator expedited the launch of our Almonte drive-Thru.

Amid Covid-19, the drive-Thru will allow us to continue to safely serve our community, keep staff working, and keep the coffee flowing while practicing social distancing in compliance with the recommendations of the Government of Canada.

At this time, we will have to close our café doors to the public, but the drive-Thru will be open 7 days a week, 7 am to 4 pm on weekdays and 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Please test out the drive-thru, order something to eat, and provide us with any feedback to help us serve you better.

The menu includes: