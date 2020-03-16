by Brent Eades
There’s a headline I never expected to write.
Until the coronavirus/COVID-19 situation is resolved, it’s safe to say that few occasions involving a gathering of people will happen in the next few weeks in Mississippi Mills or elsewhere. This includes, but is not limited to:
- many restaurants and stores
- public facilities
- doctor and dentist offices
- public events of all kinds
I’ll continue to update the coronavrius page as news arrives but can’t guarantee everything will be current.
Meanwhile — we’ll get through this, folks. Stay in touch online with your friends and family, take a few deep breaths as needed, and we’ll all come out fine on the other side.