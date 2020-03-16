by Brent Eades

There’s a headline I never expected to write.

Until the coronavirus/COVID-19 situation is resolved, it’s safe to say that few occasions involving a gathering of people will happen in the next few weeks in Mississippi Mills or elsewhere. This includes, but is not limited to:

many restaurants and stores

public facilities

doctor and dentist offices

public events of all kinds

I’ll continue to update the coronavrius page as news arrives but can’t guarantee everything will be current.

Meanwhile — we’ll get through this, folks. Stay in touch online with your friends and family, take a few deep breaths as needed, and we’ll all come out fine on the other side.