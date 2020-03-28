Home Classified Ads FOR RENT: 3 bedroom house in Almonte Classified Ads FOR RENT: 3 bedroom house in Almonte March 28, 2020 - 2:42 pm $1850 + utilities Available May 1st. contact: vveenstra@gmail.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Wanted: Truck to move things to Ottawa Volunteer sought to help with household organizing Studio space coming up at Carriageway on Mill Street LATEST Birding for Kids: Episode 1 March 28, 2020 - 2:59 pm FOR RENT: 3 bedroom house in Almonte March 28, 2020 - 2:42 pm Diana’s Quiz – March 28, 2020 March 28, 2020 - 7:00 am Wanted: Truck to move things to Ottawa March 27, 2020 - 7:00 pm Critical supplies donated to local health care workers March 27, 2020 - 3:37 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow