Rick Herrera of North Market on Mill Street has just shared this link explaining what he and other local merchants are doing to ensure we can still buy goods and services from them, or keep in touch. Here’s the breakdown:

Baker Bob’s

fb.com/BakerBobsAlmonte

  • Shop + bakery remain open regular hours

Blush and Black

blushandblack.ca

  • FREE local delivery
  • FREE shipping on orders over $150

Cashmere and Rose

cashmereandrose.ca

Cheerfully Made

cheerfullymade.com

  • Save the tax (13% off)
  • FREE shipping on orders over $100
  • Gift cards

Crush Marketplace

crushmarketplace.com

  • FREE shipping on tons of new items arriving each week!

Curious and Kind

curiousandkind.ca

  • Storytelling and creative challenges.
  • Soap selling

Don’s Meat Market

donsmeatmarket.ca

  • Shop remains open 7 days a week. See website for hours.

doree’s habit

dorees.ca

  • FREE shipping on all items on our website. New products always!

Gaslight Cafe + Gallery

gaslightelectric.com

  • Currently closed and trying to find a safe way to serve our customers.

General Fine Craft

generalfinecraft.com

  • FREE shipping and email ordering

Gilligallou Bird Inc

gilligalloubird.com

  • Virtually open for business! Visit our website, call (461-7333) or

Heirloom Cafe

heirloomcafe.ca

  • Takeout meals (pre-order via email: info@heirloomcafe.ca, phone 613-256-9653 and text 613-986-4228

Hummingbird Chocolate

hummingbirdchocolate.com

  • 15% off
  • FREE shipping on order over $100
  • Gift cards

Joanne Beaton

joannebeaton.com

  • Continuing to find homes for those in need.
  • Employing safe and necessary real estate practices. 613-407-4309

Judy Joannou Designs

judyjoannoudesigns.ca

  • FREE door to door delivery to any postal code starting with K1 or K2

Kentfield Kids

kentfieldkids.com

  • FREE local delivery
  • 1/2 price shipping

Lobby Bar

almontelobbybar.com

  • Take away platters Friday and Saturday. Text for details and to order 613-762-8890

LG Lee & Sons

leevalley.com

  • FREE shipping

Mill Street Books

millstreetbooks.com

  • FREE local delivery
  • Order may be placed via phone (256-9090), email or website.

Mill Street Crepe Co.

millstreetcrepecompany.com

  • Take away meals and desserts. (Gluten-free options!)
  • FREE delivery

North Market

northmarketalmonte.com

  • Meal delivery. Place orders via phone 613-256-2676 Tues-Fri between 11am + 4pm.

Peches et Poivre

pechesetpoivre.com

  • FREE local delivery

Sivarulrasa Gallery

sivarulrasa.com

Threadwork

threadwork.ca

  • Free Local Drop Off
  • FREE nation wide shipping over $150

Tin Barn Market

tinbarnmarket.com

  • $10 off shipping of Chalk Paint
  • FREE shipping on all orders over $150

Vamos Outdoors

vamosoutdoors.ca

 

