Rick Herrera of North Market on Mill Street has just shared this link explaining what he and other local merchants are doing to ensure we can still buy goods and services from them, or keep in touch. Here’s the breakdown:

Baker Bob’s

fb.com/BakerBobsAlmonte

Shop + bakery remain open regular hours

Blush and Black

blushandblack.ca

FREE local delivery

FREE shipping on orders over $150

Cashmere and Rose

cashmereandrose.ca

Ordering currently unavailable but connect with us online!

Cheerfully Made

cheerfullymade.com

Save the tax (13% off)

FREE shipping on orders over $100

Gift cards

Crush Marketplace

crushmarketplace.com

FREE shipping on tons of new items arriving each week!

Curious and Kind

curiousandkind.ca

Storytelling and creative challenges.

Soap selling

Don’s Meat Market

donsmeatmarket.ca

Shop remains open 7 days a week. See website for hours.

doree’s habit

dorees.ca

FREE shipping on all items on our website. New products always!

Gaslight Cafe + Gallery

gaslightelectric.com

Currently closed and trying to find a safe way to serve our customers.

General Fine Craft

generalfinecraft.com

FREE shipping and email ordering

Gilligallou Bird Inc

gilligalloubird.com

Virtually open for business! Visit our website, call (461-7333) or

Heirloom Cafe

heirloomcafe.ca

Takeout meals (pre-order via email: info@heirloomcafe.ca, phone 613-256-9653 and text 613-986-4228

Hummingbird Chocolate

hummingbirdchocolate.com

15% off

FREE shipping on order over $100

Gift cards

Joanne Beaton

joannebeaton.com

Continuing to find homes for those in need.

Employing safe and necessary real estate practices. 613-407-4309

Judy Joannou Designs

judyjoannoudesigns.ca

FREE door to door delivery to any postal code starting with K1 or K2

Kentfield Kids

kentfieldkids.com

FREE local delivery

1/2 price shipping

Lobby Bar

almontelobbybar.com

Take away platters Friday and Saturday. Text for details and to order 613-762-8890

LG Lee & Sons

leevalley.com

FREE shipping

Mill Street Books

millstreetbooks.com

FREE local delivery

Order may be placed via phone (256-9090), email or website.

Mill Street Crepe Co.

millstreetcrepecompany.com

Take away meals and desserts. (Gluten-free options!)

FREE delivery

North Market

northmarketalmonte.com

Meal delivery. Place orders via phone 613-256-2676 Tues-Fri between 11am + 4pm.

Peches et Poivre

pechesetpoivre.com

FREE local delivery

Sivarulrasa Gallery

sivarulrasa.com

FREE shipping within Canada until April 1.

Virtual gallery

Threadwork

threadwork.ca

Free Local Drop Off

FREE nation wide shipping over $150

Tin Barn Market

tinbarnmarket.com

$10 off shipping of Chalk Paint

FREE shipping on all orders over $150

Vamos Outdoors

vamosoutdoors.ca