Rick Herrera of North Market on Mill Street has just shared this link explaining what he and other local merchants are doing to ensure we can still buy goods and services from them, or keep in touch. Here’s the breakdown:
Baker Bob’s
- Shop + bakery remain open regular hours
Blush and Black
- FREE local delivery
- FREE shipping on orders over $150
Cashmere and Rose
- Ordering currently unavailable but connect with us online!
Cheerfully Made
- Save the tax (13% off)
- FREE shipping on orders over $100
- Gift cards
Crush Marketplace
- FREE shipping on tons of new items arriving each week!
Curious and Kind
- Storytelling and creative challenges.
- Soap selling
Don’s Meat Market
- Shop remains open 7 days a week. See website for hours.
doree’s habit
- FREE shipping on all items on our website. New products always!
Gaslight Cafe + Gallery
- Currently closed and trying to find a safe way to serve our customers.
General Fine Craft
- FREE shipping and email ordering
Gilligallou Bird Inc
- Virtually open for business! Visit our website, call (461-7333) or
Heirloom Cafe
- Takeout meals (pre-order via email: info@heirloomcafe.ca, phone 613-256-9653 and text 613-986-4228
Hummingbird Chocolate
- 15% off
- FREE shipping on order over $100
- Gift cards
Joanne Beaton
- Continuing to find homes for those in need.
- Employing safe and necessary real estate practices. 613-407-4309
Judy Joannou Designs
- FREE door to door delivery to any postal code starting with K1 or K2
Kentfield Kids
- FREE local delivery
- 1/2 price shipping
Lobby Bar
- Take away platters Friday and Saturday. Text for details and to order 613-762-8890
LG Lee & Sons
- FREE shipping
Mill Street Books
- FREE local delivery
- Order may be placed via phone (256-9090), email or website.
Mill Street Crepe Co.
- Take away meals and desserts. (Gluten-free options!)
- FREE delivery
North Market
- Meal delivery. Place orders via phone 613-256-2676 Tues-Fri between 11am + 4pm.
Peches et Poivre
- FREE local delivery
Sivarulrasa Gallery
- FREE shipping within Canada until April 1.
- Virtual gallery
Threadwork
- Free Local Drop Off
- FREE nation wide shipping over $150
Tin Barn Market
- $10 off shipping of Chalk Paint
- FREE shipping on all orders over $150
Vamos Outdoors
- FREE shipping and email ordering to vamosoutdoors@gmail.com