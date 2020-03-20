Like so many other educators affected by this social distancing challenge, I am offering online music lessons.
While I believe that private lessons for students offer a wealth of benefits above any online information, private online music lessons offer benefits that I’ve discovered are uniquely useful:
- Paperless screen and file sharing
- Record and replay lessons
- Convenient location (especially in winter)
- Immediately warm up before your lesson
- Immediately reinforce after your lesson
Now is when it’s most important to maintain a normal life as much as possible. Please consider online education
Ric Denis has over twenty-five years teaching and performance experience In many styles, including jazz, rock, blues, folk and country. Ric is an honours graduate in jazz/classical musical education at Mohawk College and has developed a curriculum that includes: Rhythm, Styles & Strum Patterns. Chords & Progressions. Scales & Improvisation. Ear Training & Guitar Theory.
- Private lessons. Beginner to advanced
- Group and band ensemble instruction
- Guitar, bass, ukulele, harmonica, songwriting/composition \
- Organize and prioritize all the online information available
- Discover the fun of being musical at any age
Ric is also involved with the RBC Bluesfest – Be In The Band program as Band Coach and an Instructor at the Bluesfest School Of Music and Art
ricdenis3.com – 613 290 6971 – ricdenis3@gmail.com