The Ontario government has created this online tool. By answering a short series of questions you’ll learn whether an illness you’re experiencing is likely coronavirus, or something else.

Whatever the tool reports, I can’t stress enough how important it is to take social distancing measures seriously.

You may not display symptoms right now, but you could in a day or a week.

The main point of this tool is to keep you from clogging up assessment centres or hospitals if you likely don’t in fact have the virus.

DO THE SELF-ASSESSMENT