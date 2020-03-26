Home Living Keep those shrubs safe! Living Keep those shrubs safe! March 26, 2020 - 3:54 pm A reader sends this photo of an amusing tableau outside a house on Jamieson Street, spotted on a walk today. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR How to support local merchants Don’t flush junk down the toilet Patrice’s YIG offers special shopping hour for seniors and at-risk people LATEST Keep those shrubs safe! March 26, 2020 - 3:54 pm The comfort of water March 26, 2020 - 10:50 am How to support local merchants March 25, 2020 - 5:29 pm The new normal: ‘Social distancing’ March 25, 2020 - 5:04 pm UNSUNG HEROES: Dairy Distillery March 25, 2020 - 4:04 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow