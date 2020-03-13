The Almonte Curling Club Little Rocks group coordinated a very successful food drive over the past two weeks.

The young curlers prepared colourful and informative posters to encourage fellow club members from all leagues to donate food items and essential household and personal use products for Lanark County’s Food Bank.

The ambitious campaign raised $195 in cash donations and 235 pounds of donated food and household items.

The Food Bank was extremely appreciative of these donations which will help support the 700 people that they serve each month. There are approximately 245 children who rely on the Food Bank, so it is heartwarming for the young Curlers to know that they are helping many other youngsters in our community.