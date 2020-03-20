Guay, Lorraine

(Devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Friend)

Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on March 18, 2020 at the Almonte General Hospital.

Lorraine (nee Sollazzo)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 76.

Beloved wife to the late Frank (Cecil). Sadly missed by Gina Pratt (Norman), Sharon Noddin and Peter (Maureen). Proud “Nanny” to Montanna Pratt (Kevin Atwater), Tiffany Noddin, Hope Porteous, Trinity Guay and great-grandmother to Waylon Atwater. Predeceased by her parents Anthony and Louise Sollazzo, and brother Primo Sollazzo. Survived by her loving sisters Winna LaFrance (Andre), and Madonna Stevanovic (Michael). Will always be remembered by her family and friends. Donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Liver Foundation. A special thank-you to the staff on the Medical/Surgical Floor of the Almonte General Hospital including Dr. Forbes, Dr. Turcotte and Kelly Dalgity for their compassionate care and support.

Family and friends will have a private visitation and service.

A public Funeral Mass will be announced and held in the spring at Holy Name of Mary Parish (Almonte, ON.) followed by interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com