O’CONNELL

Margaret Anne

With her family by her side, Margaret took her last walk on the eve of St. Patrick’s day, 2020 in hospital at Ottawa.

O’Connell, Margaret Anne (nee Galvin)

July 18, 1923 – March 16, 2020

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Nanny, Granny, Marg, Aunt Margaret who peacefully passed away with her family by her side in her 97th year.

Pre-deceased by her parents Dennis and Mary Galvin (nee Ryan), Husband Lorne, Daughter Gwen McDaniel, Son-in-law Garry McDaniel, Grandson Terry McDaniel. Brothers James (Claire) and Michael (Carlie) Galvin, Sisters Cecelia Grace, (Webb) Elizabeth (Betty) Stang (Lorne) and Theresa Mondoux (Gatean) and brother-in-law Vern Bartholomew.

Survived by her sister Maureen Bartholomew, sons John (Maureen), Dennis (Shirley), Brian and daughters Marilyn (Mac Kendrick) and Patricia (Doug Black).Black). Also survived by her grandchildren Wendy, Annie, Patricia, Tracy, Kim, Joshua & Jamie. Special great grandmother to Chelsea, Ryan, Christine and Kyle.

Margaret will be missed by her nieces & nephews from the O’Connell and Galvin families.

Special thank you to the loving and caring support provided by the Assisted Living and Fairview Manor staff over the years.

Dr. Heather Abramenko, thank you is so inadequate for the many years you cared for Mom with such empathy, compassion, understanding and love. You never gave up on mom no matter how dire the situation, she and all of us were blessed to have you as her physician.

For those who may chose to make a donation in memory of Margaret, please consider Fairview Manor Auxiliary

Irish toast

May you live as long as you want

And never want as long as you live

