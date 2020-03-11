Combellack, Mark Christopher

In loving memory of Mark Combellack 1969 – 2020

Mark died in his sleep on February 28th. He is the beloved son of Alan Combellack and the late Pat Combellack. Katie Stevans was his best friend and he was best friend to many. He was a passionate naturalist and wildlife rescuer.

A celebration of life will be held in the Earth Gallery of the Museum of Nature, 240 McLeod St, Ottawa, ON, on March 21 at 5:30 – 8 pm.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, Ontario, 613-256-3313).

