Hans,

Mohinder (Moe) Singh

At the age of 86, peacefully fell asleep March 3, 2020 and is now awaiting the return of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Mohinder was born in Punjab, India on September 20, 1933. After graduating with his Master’s Degree in Mathematics, he taught at various schools for 15 years. He emigrated to Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1967 where he was a high school math teacher and later head of the math department at St. Peter’s High School for 20 years. He was respected by his students and colleagues for his commitment to excellence.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dharampal (Paula) Hans; son Ravi Hans and wife Julie Hans of Lowell, Massachusetts; son Raj Hans and wife Jane Hans of Almonte, Ontario; seven grandchildren: Michael Mohinder Hans and his wife Avelyn Hans; Kristin Stevens and her husband Chad Stevens; Abigail Nikols and her husband Jon Nikols; Nathan Hans and his wife Anna Hans; Emma Hans, Sophie Hans and Liam Hans.

Mohinder was a very generous man helping to support his extended family and many friends to emigrate to Canada. He endured many personal hardships to be able to give to others who may not have had the advantages he had gained.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 14th at 11 AM in the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel

(127 Church St., Almonte Ontario, 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes:www.crgamble.com