Christa Lowry

Mayor of Mississippi Mills

Many of you have been reaching out to me with concerns and questions about the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the global and local responses are changing quickly, and I’d like to highlight the decisions made municipally.

This morning I met with senior staff to assess the evolving situation. In keeping with the directives from the Province to close all public schools, the Municipality has made the decision to close our daycare as well as recreation and cultural facilities.

We have also cancelled municipally run events and programs, all private functions held in municipal facilities and all advisory committee meetings.

One of my goals as Mayor is to provide information to residents on a range of topics and issues. However, it is important during this pandemic that we stay up-to-date by looking to the experts for messages and direction: our public health officials, the provincial and federal governments, and global organizations like the World Health Organization.

The COVID-19 pandemic dominates both news coverage and social media channels. I urge all residents to look to trusted, sources for accurate information; recognize editorial comment or opinion pieces versus and reputable news reporting, and please think twice before sharing information unless it is from a professional, trusted source.

I will be staying up-to-date through these channels that provide information and advice you can trust:

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Government of Ontario, updated daily

Government of Canada

If you are experiencing symptoms, reach out to our local health Unit 1-800-660-5853 or call Tele-Health: 1-866-797-0000.

This current situation carries a lot of unknowns which can feel frightening for some people. Remember that it is ok to turn off the news and social media and to reach out for help if you’re feeling not ok. Lanark County Mental Health can be reached at 613-283-2170.

Lastly, thank you to the many community organizations who have taken quick action to cancel or postpone events which is in line with the Public Health directives to help limit exposure. We will continue to monitor the situation and take direction from the Health Unit and the Provincial Government.

I encourage all residents to be prudent and follow all directives from the Health Unit on how to protect yourselves, your family and your neighbours.

More information