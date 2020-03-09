Do you know someone who is making an outstanding, voluntary tree contribution in our community: planting, protecting, nursing, or educating about trees?

A neighbour. A colleague. Someone who stands tall in the tree universe as does the bur oak in this photo. Someone who goes the second mile on behalf of the trees that grace our community – in our backyards, along the roadside, in our orchards, in our parks or in the forest.

One Tree Champion is honoured each year with a tree planted in the community and with a commemorative plaque.

All we need from you is a short paragraph which suggests a champion and briefly explains your nomination.

Last year the award went to Allan Goddard who quietly goes about propagating, saving, replanting, maintaining and gifting trees throughout Mississippi Mills. He also tends the beautiful Gilling Gardens, the triangular garden at the junction of Bridge and Perth Streets.

The graduated class of Tree Champions includes Al Potvin, Alison Ball, Allan Goddard, Bernard Cameron, Bill Tuffin, Cliff Bennett, Fern Martin, Neil Carleton, and Ron Ayling.

Please contact Julie Yeaman at spiritmatters@bell.net with your nomination or to volunteer this spring to plant 35 Home Hospice trees.

May the Forest be with you!