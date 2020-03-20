Fraser, Norman John

January 18, 1929 – March 12, 2020

“I’ve long outlived all ma brithers,” Norm often said. Now he has joined his three brothers, mam, dad, stepmam and many friends, as well as his much-loved wife Eileen, who passed away July 7, 2016.

Known for his charm, accent, cooking, and love of tennis, golf, table tennis, fishing and Scotch, Norman Fraser will be missed by many. His one child, Rona, will particularly miss sharing his humour and love of music; they were laughing together and singing up until his last few days.

In his 91 years, Norm went from the boy you cheated off of in music class to teenaged farmhand; from RAF recruit in Singapore to the husband of a WAF he met at the shooting range; from the UK to Montreal’s West Island; from warehouse worker to Mgr of Sony Eastern Canada to a retirement with golf, gardening, cooking, cottage and friendship; and finally to Almonte to be near his daughter.

Special thanks go to the great support provided by the people at Orchard View and the Almonte General Hospital.

