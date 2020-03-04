What’s up at the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre?

The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre has a variety of free and low-cost youth and community-focused programs that changes monthly! We focus on offering fun, educational and healthy living activities in hopes of fostering a positive relationship between youth and their community. For the month of March, our programming runs as follows:

Tuesdays:

March 3rd to April 21st: Drop in from 2:30 to 4:00 then from 4:00 to 6:00 is our MMYC Greenscreen program! This program is all about learning the basics of play making with the theme of climate change. It is led by our very talented volunteer Emily and there are limited spots available.

Wednesdays:

March 4th: Drop in from 2:30 to 4:00 then from 4:00 to 6:00 is our Forever Young Hootenanny! We are teaming up with Carebridge Community Support to host another wildly successful night of musical fun. Youth, adults and seniors are all welcome to attend this free night- free dinner is included after the music!

March 11th & 25th: Drop in from 2:30 to 4:00 then from 4:00 to 6:00 are our Q.S.A nights. March 11th we are doing a talk on pronouns. March 25th we are doing a talk on healthy relationships. Youth, adults and seniors are welcome to both of these open talks.

Thursdays:

March 5th: Drop in from 2:30 to 4:00 then from 4:00 to 6:00 we are having a talk about Native Canadian Bees. Our volunteer Shelby will be talking to us about Canada’s biggest little pollinators! Come and learn how to identify these mighty workers.

March 12th: Drop in from 2:30 to 4:00 then from 4:00 to 6:00 is our volunteer appreciation night! Everyone is invited to celebrate our amazing volunteers who helped us throughout 2019 and the start of 2020. Snacks included!

March 26th: Drop in from 2:30 to 5:00 and then from 5:00 to 7:00 is our monthly Forever Young Community Meal. Carebridge Community Support is teaming up with us again to bring yet another delicious meal. This month we are having pulled pork, mac n cheese and dessert of course- for only $5 per person! Youth, adults and seniors are all welcome.

Fridays:

March 6th to 27th- Eat like an athlete is from 6:00 to 7:15 – youth between the ages of 10-18 are all welcome to come cook and eat a healthy meal. From 7:30 to 9:00 pm we will be at ADHS playing sports. Be sure to bring your indoor shoes or you can’t participate unfortunately.

Want to register? Learn more about our programming? Maybe donate goods or volunteer? Please email our Program Coordinator, Sara, at coordinator.mmyc@gmail.com or call 613-257-5959!